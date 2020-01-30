Tomorrow is the anniversary of the death of teenager Anne Lovett, who died in County Longford along with her new born son. Bernie Boyle from Tralee has written a song about her.
Over 30 charges relating to alleged offences in Killarney struck out
Over 30 charges relating to alleged assault and public order offences in Killarney have been struck out.A special sitting of Killarney District Court was...
Enterprise Ireland calls for Kerry entries to Student Entrepreneur Awards
Enterprise Ireland is calling on third level students from Kerry to enter this year's Student Entrepreneur Awards.They're seeking young people with an innovative business...
Michael Healy-Rae would take ministerial position if offered one
Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he would take a ministerial position, if offered one, in the next government.The Independent Deputy has been accused...
Third Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 30th, 2020
Radio Kerry’s first election debate took place on Kerry Today last Friday. The second was held on the TalkAbout programme on Tuesday last. This...
Living Through the Coronavirus Lockdown – January 30th, 2020
Greg McDonough is from Listowel. He now lives in the Anhu Province in China, which borders the Hubei Province, where the coronavirus emerged in...
Parts of NCT Suspended over Safety Concerns – January 30th, 2020
Broadcaster and motoring correspondent Shane O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the development. Earlier this week the vast majority of car tests in Northern Ireland...