Remaining Residents Moved From Controversial Nursing Home – December 9th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Today the HSE moved the remaining residents of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel. Several residents at the home died after contracting COVID-19. Last month, a court approved an application that the HSE take over the running of the privately-owned facility. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly speaks to Jerry.

