Reaction to the Taoiseach’s comments on health service workers – November 8th, 2018

Following on from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s comments that it was time for health service workers to work over Christmas we get reaction from listeners including a nurse
Wind and rainfall warnings in place for Kerry
A number of weather warnings are in place for Kerry and other counties tomorrow.There's a status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry and 12 other...
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting co-worker in Kerry hotel
A jury has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a female co-worker in a Kerry hotel over seven years ago.The man, who cannot...
Kerry musicians to receive TG4 Gradam Saoil Lifetime Achievement award
Two Kerry musicians are to be awarded TG4's Gradam Saoil Lifetime Achievement award.Nicky and Anne McAuliffe will be presented with the accolade at the...
John Cleary – November 7th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest on In Conversation this week is legendary Tralee photographer John Cleary. John talks about his new book 'As time goes by'...
That’s Jazz – November 7th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz has the voices of Joao Gilberto and Joni Mitchell, anniversaries for Lou Donaldson and Thelonious Monk, new music...
Ahead of the AA National conference in Kerry – one man shares his battle...
