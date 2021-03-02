Rapid Antigen Testing: The Way Forward? – March 2nd, 2021

Should the Government roll out rapid antigen testing in schools to help identify and isolate cases of COVID-19? Antigen testing is a fast process but there are concerns that it may not always be as accurate as a PCR test. Arthur Griffin is CEO of CoviSal, an Irish company which offers antigen test kits.

