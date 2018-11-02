Rape Case Throws Spotlight on Authorities’ Response to Bail Breaches – November 2nd, 2018

Eoin Berkley from Dublin was sentenced to 14 years for a particularly brutal rape of a young Spanish woman. Prior to his attack, he’d been seen by gardaí on at least 5 occasions in parts of Dublin. Under his bail conditions for a separate condition, he was not supposed to be in these areas. However, gardaí did not arrest him. Criminal lawyer Pat Mann spoke to Jerry in general terms about the consequences of breaching bail conditions.

