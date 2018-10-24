Radiographer Struck Off for Assault on Woman – October 24th, 2018

A radiographer, Jomin Jose, originally from India with an address in Tralee, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a female patient at the Bon Secours hospital in Tralee, has been struck off for professional misconduct. Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients’ Association says the woman who was the victim of the assault has shown great courage and fortitude.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/HeroLady.mp3