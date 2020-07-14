A very special programme this morning with President Michael D Higgins & Taoiseach Micheal Martin among the guests celebrating 30 years on air. Thanks to all our listeners for their support – for your trust, your loyalty, your stories – you have made Radio Kerry what it is. Here’s to the next 30 years
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Kerry the largest single day increase since early...
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 314.This...
Kerry routes affected by Ryanair’s announcement to cut flights
Routes served by Kerry Airport will be affected by Ryanair’s announcement to cut flights.Europe’s largest airline released a statement earlier today, saying 1,000 Ireland-UK...
Public meeting in East Kerry over possible windfarm
A public meeting is being held this evening at Barradubh Community field over concerns about moves to develop a wind and solar farm in...
Terrace Talk July 13th, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk: Aversion to Gaelic Football games going to penalties, Jack Charlton’s passing, SEM’s U16 ½ team not allowed to play...
Radio Kerry Celebrates 30 Years On The Air – July 14th, 2020
A very special programme this morning with President Michael D Higgins & Taoiseach Micheal Martin among the guests celebrating 30 years on air. Thanks...
Postcards from Abroad: Austrailia – July 10th, 2020
A Kerryman living in Australia says people in Ireland should not be complacent and run the risk of a being forced into a second...