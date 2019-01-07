Racist Attitudes Amongst Teenagers – January 6th, 2019

January 6th, 2018 Studesnts Siobhan Brosnan, Cait O’Mahony and Ellen Dennehy from Presentation Secondary Castleisland are heading to the Young Scientist awards after carrying out a project on racist attitudes among young people in Ireland. Deirdre spoke to them on today’s show.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Racisim.mp3