Quinn Executive Attacked and Dumped on Roadside – September 19th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Northern Sound Radio’s news editor Eddie Butler spoke to Jerry about the horrific attack on businessman Kevin Lunney. Gardaí believe those behind the attack is a violent group, opposed to the Quinn companies – once owned by the family of the same name – being run by new management. The Quinn family has condemned the attack.

