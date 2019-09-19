Northern Sound Radio’s news editor Eddie Butler spoke to Jerry about the horrific attack on businessman Kevin Lunney. Gardaí believe those behind the attack is a violent group, opposed to the Quinn companies – once owned by the family of the same name – being run by new management. The Quinn family has condemned the attack.
Irish water says CPO needed to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
A compulsory purchase order is needed to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin...
Free helpline for asthma suffers only received three Kerry calls last month
A free helpline for people suffering from asthma only received three Kerry calls last month.The Asthma Society of Ireland released the figures, following the...
Householders considering legal action against Kerry County Council
Householders in an estate are considering taking legal action against Kerry County Council because of a resident's alleged violent and threatening behaviour.The residents claim...
Quinn Executive Attacked and Dumped on Roadside – September 19th, 2019
Liebherr and SIPTU in Talks to Avert Pay Cut – September 19th, 2019
SIPTU trade union organiser Pat Flannery spoke to Jerry about the situation which has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.
Bird’s Eye View – September 19th, 2019
Frank King answers your questions about birds and wildlife, including a query regarding the yellowhammer – fear not, it’s not about Brexit!