The PUP Seasonal Payment Problem – November 23rd, 2020

Ted Kenny is a sectoral organiser with SIPTU. He says if employers rehire staff for the Christmas period, what happens if there’s another lockdown for example, and the company lays them off in January? At present, people who’ve lost their jobs and qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) receive a maximum of €350 a week but this is only up to December 31st. If someone loses their job on January 1st, then they will receive only €203 euro a week equivalent to the Jobseeker’s Allowance.