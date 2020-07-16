Publicans and Hoteliers React to Phase Four Delay – July 16th, 2020

Danny Healy-Rae, Kerry Independent TD and vintner, Christy Walsh, chair of Kerry Vintners and Padraig McGillicuddy, owner of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa and PRO of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, react to the news that the reopening of pubs and the increase in numbers allowed at gatherings will now be delayed until August 10th. Independent councillor and vintner Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan also gives his views.
One person has died from COVID-19, no new cases in Kerry.
There has been one COVID-19 related death recorded in the Republic today.New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 21 new confirmed...
Killarney best dressed winners announced
Siobhan Wharton, Ballyhar, Killarney & Timmy O`Connor, Beaufort, Killarney have been announced as the stylish winners of the Dawn Milk Virtual Ladies Day 2020...
COVID-19 results in €1 million income loss for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
COVID-19 has resulted in a projected loss of €1 million in income at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.That’s according to Head of Operations at...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 10 – July 16th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Marcella Finn, manager of Castleisland Day Care Centre and Margaret McCarthy from the Castleisland branch of St Vincent de Paul about...