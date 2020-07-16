Publicans and Hoteliers React to Phase Four Delay – July 16th, 2020

Danny Healy-Rae, Kerry Independent TD and vintner, Christy Walsh, chair of Kerry Vintners and Padraig McGillicuddy, owner of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa and PRO of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, react to the news that the reopening of pubs and the increase in numbers allowed at gatherings will now be delayed until August 10th. Independent councillor and vintner Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan also gives his views.