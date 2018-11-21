The debate on how rape and sexual assaults trials are conducted continues. In Northern Ireland, a retired judge has recommended that there should be restrictions on those who attend rape trials. Vera O’Leary is general manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre. She gave her views to Treasa Murphy.
Should the Public be Barred from Attending Rape Trials? – November 20th, 2018
The debate on how rape and sexual assaults trials are conducted continues. In Northern Ireland, a retired judge has recommended that there should be restrictions on those who attend rape trials. Vera O’Leary is general manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre. She gave her views to Treasa Murphy.