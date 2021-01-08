A Proud Kerry mother – January 8th, 2021

A Cahersiveen journalist has been acclaimed for his coverage of the recent attempted coup in Washington DC. 29-year-old Donie O’Sullivan, who works for CNN, reported live from Capitol Hill where Donald Trump supporters attempted to halt proceedings to recognise Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of November’s US Presidential election. His mother Noreen spoke to Treasa Murphy about watching it unfold on television and her fears for her son’s safety:

