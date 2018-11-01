Promising News for Kerryman Seriously Injured in France – November 1st, 2018

Recently Kieran Clifford spoke on the show about her cousin, Mike Curran from Waterville, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in France. Mike and his girlfriend Sara O’Shea were close to completing their round-the-world cycle. Thanks to a major fundraiser, Mike has now been moved from France to a rehab facility in the UK.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KIERAN.mp3