Tralee man denied bail following seizure of €80,000 worth of drugs
A man has been denied bail following the seizure of over €80,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchels Square, Tralee...
Gardaí appealing for witnesses to burglary in Rathmore petrol station
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Rathmore.Early this morning, a number of suspects entered a petrol station at West End, where...
Video emerges of serious assaults in Tralee involving four men
A video has emerged of serious assaults in Tralee involving four men.The video, which is over a minute in length, shows the four young...
Delay in Processing Funding Applications for Private Roads – September 18th, 2019
Cllr Brendan Cronin is calling on the council to reveal the priority list of applications for the Local Improvement Scheme. He says people waiting...
Minister Urged to Clamp Down on Bogus Planning Objectors – September 18th, 2019
Cllr Mike O’Shea brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the Castleisland-Chorca Dhuibhne MD, asking the Minister for the Environment, Community & Local...
A Problem Shared – September 18th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony give their perspective on listeners’ dilemmas.