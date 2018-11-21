This week, Tony gave his perspectives on a number of queries including a listener who’s still recovering from a near-fatal car crash.
Kerry footballer avoids jail after assaulting two gardaí
Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has avoided jail after assaulting two gardaí.The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin had pleaded guilty at Tralee District Court to assaulting...
Ballyduff man whose defective trailer caused devastating injuries to woman given suspended sentence
A landscaper who was towing a defective trailer in Tralee that came loose causing devastating injuries to a young woman has been given a...
Weeshie Fogarty laid to rest in Killarney
Weeshie Fogarty has been laid to rest in Killarney.Hundreds of people gathered this morning in St Mary's Cathedral for Weeshie's requiem mass, all there...
The Global Village – November 20th, 2018
A featured album and featured group with three tracks from folk trio Leveret`s live recording "In The Round."
A Problem Shared – November 21st, 2018
