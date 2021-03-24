A mother is worried about her 13-year-old son and asks Tony and Val for their thoughts on the situation.
18 more COVID related deaths; 683 new cases, including seven in Kerry
There's been 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.There has...
Tralee man appears in court charged with dishonestly inducing €125,000
A Tralee man has appeared in court charged with dishonestly inducing three people to give him a total of €125,000.53-year-old Austin McGinley of 1...
Guidance issued around mask wearing during LC oral exams
The State Examinations Commission has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during Leaving Certificate oral exams.The commission has...
Tralee-born Professor Honours Dr Fauci – March 24th, 2021
Last evening, President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCPI), Professor Mary Horgan from Tralee, awarded an honorary fellowship to US infectious diseases...
Students Have Their Say on Exam Plans – March 24th, 2021
Kacper Bogalecki is the regional officer for Kerry with the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union.
A Problem Shared – March 24th, 2021
A mother is worried about her 13-year-old son and asks Tony and Val for their thoughts on the situation.