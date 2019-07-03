This week a listener is worried about their 21-year-old daughter’s use of bad language.
Kerry Camogie chair says lessons to be learned after team illness episode
The Kerry Camogie chair says lessons are to be learned after players fell ill after drinking water at a game last weekend.Chairperson of Kerry...
Kerry TD claims living wage rate reflects high cost of living
A Kerry TD says the increased living wage rate of €12.30 an hour reflects the high cost of living faced by people on low...
It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill, including 12 Kerry players.Limerick City and County Council has said...
A Problem Shared – July 3rd, 2019
Sponsorship Withdrawn from Greyhound Racing – July 3rd, 2019
Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races after last week’s RTE Investigates exposed shocking abuse of dogs. James O’Shea...
We are Lost and Angry without our Priest – July 3rd, 2019
Jerry went to the public meeting in Kilcummin last night. Hundreds gathered to express their disappointment over the news that they are to lose...