A Problem Shared – January 2nd, 2019

By
Admin
-

What should you do if a grandparent is bringing your child to church even though you are not comfortable with religion in your child’s life? A listener wants to reach out to a sister who’s lost her only son but her sister doesn’t seem to want to connect. Val and Tony offer their thoughts on these and other problems.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR