What should you do if a grandparent is bringing your child to church even though you are not comfortable with religion in your child’s life? A listener wants to reach out to a sister who’s lost her only son but her sister doesn’t seem to want to connect. Val and Tony offer their thoughts on these and other problems.
A Problem Shared – January 2nd, 2019
