Tony and Val join Jerry every Wednesday to give their thoughts about listeners’ concerns.
Husband of Kerry woman trapped in war-torn region of Ethiopia
The husband of a Kerry woman is trapped in a region of Ethiopia where war has broken out and, it's believed, thousands have been...
Derrynane National Historic Park named among world’s top ten Green Flag sites
Derrynane National Historic Park has been named among the world’s top ten Green Flag sites.Over 50,000 votes were cast by members of the public...
North Kerry nursing home, taken over by HSE, closing today
A north Kerry nursing home, which was taken over by the HSE following a court order, is closing today.Nine residents of Oaklands Nursing Home...
A Problem Shared – December 9th, 2020
My Encounter with Illegal Hare Trespassers – December 9th, 2020
Mike tells Jerry of his experience. He fears that someone will be killed if more isn’t done by the authorities.
Nominate Your Kerry Hero of 2020 – December 9th, 2020
Following on the great success of the Kerry Heroes Awards of 2019, Fexco and Radio Kerry will once again collaborate to honour the Kerry...