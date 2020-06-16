The problem of compulsive over-eating and the help that’s available from Overeaters Anonymous Ireland. Denise, who once weighed 30 stone, told Deirdre her story.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry for four weeks now
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry for four weeks now.The number of confirmed cases in the county has remained unchanged...
Kerry’s Live Register increases by over a third in a year
Kerry’s Live Register has increased by over a third in a year.That’s according to the latest data for May from the Central Statistics Office.Last...
Calls for Kerry driving instructors to award full licences to reduce delays
A Kerry County Councillor says driving instructors should be allowed to award full driving licences to their students to reduce the delays in the...
School’s Out … With a Difference! – June 16th, 2020
The normal events to mark a child leaving primary school and moving to secondary have been unable to go ahead this year because of...
The Baby in the Phone Box – June 16th, 2020
Earlier this month, Jerry spoke to sister and brother, Helen Ward and David McBride. The siblings were only recently united after more than 50...
Shannon LNG Looms Over Kerry Reaction to Proposed New Government – June 16th, 2020
Yesterday Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members endorsed the proposed programme for government. In this county, there’s been much attention to...