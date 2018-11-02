Now is the time of year for the deer rut and Killarney is an excellent location to watch and listen to these magnificent animals partake in an annual spectacle of lust, rivalry, attraction and aggression. Kevin Tarrant of www.kerrygems.com outlines the best spots to view the deer.
The Primal Sights and Sounds of the Deer Rut – November 2nd, 2018
