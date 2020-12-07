Pressure on Priests and Parish Councils – December 7th, 2020

Fr Roy Donovan is a member of the Association of Catholic Priests. The association says there’s great worry among priests and parish councils as to how to hold Christmas services in a safe manner. Traditionally, huge numbers gather in churches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
242 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.There have been no new deaths from...
Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a home in Tralee.This burglary took place in Oakpark between 6.30pm last...
A councillor believes Kerry County Council needs to come up with a different system to penalise people who litter.Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry says...
There was a huge reaction to Jerry’s interview on Friday with Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society. The Flahive family of Bromore Cliffs,...
The president-elect of the United States has spoken about having a stutter, the challenges he had to face because of it, and how he’s...
