Pressure on hair salons to re-open illegally – May 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Frances McCarthy, who co-owns Brush N’ Blush hair and beauty salon in Tralee, on the pressure being put on hairdressers by customers to re-open illegally. She’s also meeting Minister Heather Humphries by conference call to discuss a pathway for opening a month earlier – by allowing them to do roots only

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR