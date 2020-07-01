Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae claims people are being charged by text service, which they inadvertently signed up to through a survey.
Ballygarry House Hotel is first in Ireland to attain Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter
Tralee’s Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa has become the first hotel in Ireland to be accredited with the Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter for...
Speculation that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not receive junior ministry roles
Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not be retaining his role as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport.He tweeted a short time...
HSE says it’s not aware of issues around collection of COVID-19 tests from Kerry...
The HSE says it’s not aware of issues around the collection of COVID-19 tests from a Kerry nursing home.It was responding to a claim...
Premium Rate Subscription text services – why are they allowed should they be banned?...
The reopening of the international travel industry – July 1st, 2020
John Curneen from Sol Travel on what’s happening in the travel industry now that airlines are increasing flights again.
Helping small and medium businesses to survive – July 1st, 2020
Bernadette Randles, Vice President of IHF and Killarney hotel owner, Darren O'Sullivan, owns Rosspoint Bar and Restaurant at Rossbeigh and Ger Carmody Auctioneer, Valuer...