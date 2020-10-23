Dan Horan joins Deirdre to talk about the power of prayer and how it helped him and his staff through the coronavirus
Kerry among the most exposed counties to COVID and Brexit impacts
A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.The Central Bank's...
Southdoc patients in Listowel must continue to travel to Tralee to see a doctor
Anyone who needs to see an out-of-hours doctor in the Listowel area over the coming weeks, will have to travel to Tralee.Southdoc services in...
Met Eireann issues weather warning for Kerry
Fairly windy/Copy/AOBGusts of up to 110 kilometres could hit Kerry overnight.Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the county.It is valid...
2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Double Dolphin Delight – October 23rd, 2020
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics