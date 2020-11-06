The Power of Good – November 6th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Kate Durrant is publisher and editor of Kenmare News magazine. Kate heard about the plight of a vulnerable father and son who were living in a disused bus near Blarney in Co. Cork. She set up a fundraiser to help the men and as a result, a mobile home has been purchased for them. https://ie.gofundme.com/f/a-home-for-patrick-amp-adrian-walsh

