Tom Crean from Annascaul is among a group of explorers who will be commemorated in a new issue of stamps from An Post. Crean’s biographer Michael Smith speaks to Jerry about the Antarctic explorer.
€257,000 – The Cost of Maintaining Four Machines
- Summary - Over quarter of a million euro was spent maintaining four Kerry County Council diggers over a five-year period.The JCBs, which are...
Calls for Ireland to be given priority in next round of vaccine allocations within...
Countries like Ireland should be given priority in the next round of vaccine allocations within the European Union.That’s the view of Ireland South MEP...
Redevelopment of Áras Phádraig in Killarney could cost €50 million
The development of the Áras Phádraig site on Lewis Road in Killarney could cost up to €50 million. The cost emerged at a recent meeting...
Calling Out Our Blinkered Views of the English – March 10th, 2021
Anna spent many happy years living in England. She contacted the show in response to views expressed about the nation in the light of...
Preparing for a Virtual St Patrick’s Day – March 10th, 2021
Minister of State with responsibility for overseas development aid and diaspora, Colm Brophy speaks to Jerry about plans to mark St Patrick’s Day. Jerry...
An Post to Honour Tom Crean – March 10th, 2021
Tom Crean from Annascaul is among a group of explorers who will be commemorated in a new issue of stamps from An Post. Crean’s...