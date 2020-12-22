Angus Lavery of An Post speaks to Jerry.
Thirteen COVID-19 related deaths and further 970 cases confirmed
There have been 13 deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.There have now been a total of 2,171 COVID-19 related deaths in...
Cost of repairing collapsed road between Killarney and Kenmare exceeds €300,000
Kerry County Council had to seek additional funds to repair a collapsed road between Killarney and Kenmare.In February of this year, the R569 at...
Killorglin man who donated a kidney to his daughter calls for kidney patients to...
The parent of a Killorglin kidney patient is echoing calls from the Irish Kidney Assocation to prioritise kidney patients for a COVID-19 vaccine.The Irish...
Proposed Credit Union Merger in Kerry – December 22nd, 2020
CEO of Clanmaurice Credit Union, Donal Scannell speaks to Jerry about the planned merger with Cara Credit Union.
Legal Lowdown – December 22nd, 2020
Because there’s no Kerry Today on December 29th (the last Tuesday of the month), Miriam McGillycuddy brings us this month’s edition today.
An Post on Christmas Deliveries – December 22nd, 2020
