Is it possible to combine family life, married life and a spiritual life?

By
Admin
-

The issue of married priests is believed to be under consideration in the Vatical again but is it possible to combine family life, married life and a spiritual life? Rev Jim Stevens is a church of Ireland priest in Tralee and he lives with his wife and three daughters. He explains to us how he juggles all three roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR