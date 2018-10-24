The issue of married priests is believed to be under consideration in the Vatical again but is it possible to combine family life, married life and a spiritual life? Rev Jim Stevens is a church of Ireland priest in Tralee and he lives with his wife and three daughters. He explains to us how he juggles all three roles.
