On Friday, a story about a mother’s will that split a family resulted in many listeners getting in touch with their own stories about how they’d been affected by similar situations. Is it possible to prevent such a painful fall-out? Regular Kerry Today contributor, solicitor and law lecturer Miriam McGillycuddy and Margaret Considine, president of the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland offered their advice and thoughts.
Is it Possible to Avoid Family Feud Fall-Outs From Wills? – November 12th, 2018
