Please Wear a Mask, I Know the Pain of Being Ventilated – July 9th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Ian O’Connell, the Killarney teenager who was left paralysed after a cycling accident, urges us to wear a mask. He says the inconvenience of a mask is nothing compared to having to be ventilated. Ted from Killorglin heard Ian’s interview and got in touch to tell listeners his experience. .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR