‘Playboy of the Western World’ – March 12th, 2019

A play being hosted by students from CBS The Green are putting the play called ‘Playboy of the Western World’. We spoke to teacher Ellen McGillycudd and three of the students.
Kerry Sinn Fein TD pays tribute to families of those killed in Bloody Sunday...
One former British soldier is to be charged with murdering two civilians on Bloody Sunday.14 people died after the British Army opened fire at...
Dingle fishing company acquitted of all charges in health and safety case
A Dingle-based fishing company has been acquitted by a judge of all charges facing it at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.Iasc Geal Teoranta, which owns...
SIPTU members due to strike at Liebherr willing to talk once original terms and...
SIPTU members who are due to strike at the Liebherr crane factory say they are willing to talk, once the company restores their original...
Killarney Teenagers Tackle Dementia – March 13th, 2019
Transition Year students from Killarney Community College, Dasha Puzanova & Julia Olabode, are doing a project to raise awareness about Dementia. We also spoke...
Medical Matters | Sinus Problems – March 13th, 2019
Dr Eamonn Shanahan talks sinus problems and allergies that affect your nose/breathing.