Plans for Cancer Centre of Excellence – July 11th, 2019

By
Admin
-

A charity is launching a campaign to improve chemotherapy services in UHK. Comfort for Chemo Kerry is a new charity which hopes to develop a centre of excellence to provide care for cancer patients in Kerry and their families. Chair of the charity, Mary Fitzgerald and committee member, Cllr Mikey Sheehy outlined their plans.

