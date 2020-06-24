Picking Periwinkles is a favourite summer time activity for some, but where is the best place to find them? Darach Ó Murchú from West Kerry speaks to Deirdre.
Friends, family and neighbours of missing man continuing their search in West Kerry
Family, friends and neighbours of a man missing in West Kerry are continuing their search this afternoon.It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his...
Healy-Raes open to talks if programme for government unsuccessful
Both of Kerry’s independent TDs say they are open to talks if the programme for government is rejected.Michael Healy-Rae says there are other options...
Permission granted to demolish derelict ice plant in Dingle
Kerry County Council has granted permission for the demolition of the existing derelict ice plant building in Dingle.The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the...
Life-changing trip to Lesotho – June 23rd, 2020
Ciara Walsh from Caherciveen on a life-changing trip to Lesotho and why she's walking from Cahersiveen to Donegal to help the children she met...
Local Link Kerry – June 23rd, 2020
The bus service which recorder 160,500 passenger trips last year, saw an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May compared to May 2019. They've...