Phone Woes for Another Kerry Customer – July 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

Teresa O’Donoghue runs a hair salon in Listowel. She says Vodafone cut off her business phone by mistake which has led to all sorts of difficulties exacerbated by the fact that hairdressers were only allowed to reopen recently. After the interview, Vodafone said it would rectify Teresa’s problem.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR