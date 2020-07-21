Teresa O’Donoghue runs a hair salon in Listowel. She says Vodafone cut off her business phone by mistake which has led to all sorts of difficulties exacerbated by the fact that hairdressers were only allowed to reopen recently. After the interview, Vodafone said it would rectify Teresa’s problem.
Labour call for Minister Foley to answer questions after ‘disrespecting house’ on Leaving Cert
The Minister for Education Norma Foley disrespected the house by not answering a question on the Leaving Certificate.This is according to Labour's Aodhán O...
COVID-19 has severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances
Annual Financial Statement/KCC/vcr/mmCOVID-19 has had a severe impact on Kerry County Council’s finances.That’s according to the council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2019, which was...
Gardaí will issue fines to those illegally parked in Banna
Gardaí say they will be issuing fines to drivers who are illegally parked on the approach roads to Banna.The good weather has seen crowds...
Separate Ethnic Identify for Irish Speakers? – July 21st, 2020
Mánus Ó Conaire of Bóithre Chonamara spoke to Jerry about the petition which can be found here: https://www.petitions.net/signatures.php?tunnus=pobalna_gaeltachta_a_chlaru_mar_mhionlach_eitneach&page_number=10&num_rows=10
Phone Woes for Another Kerry Customer – July 21st, 2020
Teresa O’Donoghue runs a hair salon in Listowel. She says Vodafone cut off her business phone by mistake which has led to all sorts...
Tourist Police? – July 21st, 2020
At yesterday’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil’s Breandán Fitzgerald proposed the introduction of tourist police to ensure that visitors comply with COVID-19...