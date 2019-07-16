From Peanut Butter Unicorns to the Island of Geese! – July 16th, 2019

Young people taking part in the Goalmine camp at IT Tralee had the challenge of coming up with a project that could be adapted in the real world to a development that would increase visitor numbers to the county town. Today we hear from The Creators group – Aisling and Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh and Swithin Pais – and the Peanut Butter Unicorns – Chloe O’Sullivan, Caragh Kenny O’Sullivan, Pawel Kowalski and Emma O’Sullivan.