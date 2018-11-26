The former Sinn Féin TD who broke with the party over abortion says there is a segment of society who are not being represented by existing political parties.
North Kerry farmer to be sentenced next Monday for manslaughter
A North Kerry farmer will be sentenced next Monday for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in 2017.63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo,...
€1.3 million in funding announced for Killarney and Tralee
Killarney and Tralee are to receive nearly €1.3 million in Government funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives.Minister of State, Brendan Griffin has...
Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín in Tralee to garner support for new political...
Former Sinn Fein TD, Peadar Tóibín, says there is enormous interest in a new political party which would represent people in Ireland who have...
Peadar Tóibín and His Plans for a new Political Movement – November 26th, 2018
The Joy of Becoming an Irish Citizen – November 26th, 2018
Today 3,000 people were conferred with Irish citizenship in Killarney. American-born Tom Cahill got in touch to describe the emotions he felt when he...
“I Can’t Believe Someone I Trusted Would Hurt Me Like That” -November 26th, 2018
A Tralee man has been found guilty and has been sentenced for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The teenage girl delivered a victim impact statement...