Tracy O’Carroll who is senior programme manager for the National Patient Experience Survey outlined the main findings to Jerry.
North Kerry farmer to be sentenced next Monday for manslaughter
A North Kerry farmer will be sentenced next Monday for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in 2017.63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo,...
€1.3 million in funding announced for Killarney and Tralee
Killarney and Tralee are to receive nearly €1.3 million in Government funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives.Minister of State, Brendan Griffin has...
Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín in Tralee to garner support for new political...
Former Sinn Fein TD, Peadar Tóibín, says there is enormous interest in a new political party which would represent people in Ireland who have...
Patients’ Experience of University Hospital Kerry – November 26th, 2018
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.