Paschal Donohoe and Former US Ambassador are Valentia Bound – July 9th, 2019

The Minister for Finance along with Kevin O’Malley who’s the former US Ambassador to Ireland will be speaking in Valentia on Friday about the small island’s pivotal role in creating globalisation. Leonard Hobbs, chair of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, explained all to Treasa Murphy.

