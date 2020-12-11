Parenting Advice with Lorraine O’Hanlon
Restrictions mean fewer than half of Kerry parishioners can attend Christmas Masses
The Bishop of Kerry is urging people to be understanding this Christmas as COVID-19 restrictions mean fewer than half of parishioners will be accommodated...
Fifth man arrested in Killarney investigation released without charge
A man who was arrested yesterday in Killarney in relation to an unexplained death has been released without charge.He was the fifth person arrested...
Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper fundraiser for SVP gets underway
Radio Kerry's annual Christmas jumper fundraiser gets underway today.It's the seventh year of the fundraiser which has raised 95,000 euro for the St. Vincent...
Parenting Advice – December 8th, 2020
Shop Local: Taste Kerry’s Best & Showcasing Listowel – December 10th, 2020
This week the Shop Local feature hears from Tomás Hayes who’s head of Kerry County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO), John Harty of Taste...
Surfing the Offshore Wave Potential – December 10th, 2020
Cllr Michael Foley says a study by Shannon Foynes Port Company demonstrates the huge potential that offshore wind energy development has for the Shannon...