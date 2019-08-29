Earlier this week Catherine McGaley from Castleisland was on the show appealing for help in finding a lost Pandora bracelet, and it worked! She told Deirdre today how it was found.
Kerry principal promises five days off homework if footballers win
A Kerry principal is encouraging other schools to give children five days off homework next week if the Kingdom overcome Dublin in the All...
Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry on Friday
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 10 counties including Kerry.The warning comes into effect tomorrow morning at 6 o'clock, and will...
Killarney tech company uses Kerry lifestyle as means to attract in talent
A Killarney tech company uses the lifestyle available in Kerry as a means to attract in talent.That's according to Eoin O'Carroll, co-founder and CEO...
Citizen Advice | August – August 29th, 2019
Today on the Citizen Advice slot Mary Grandfield discusses PRSI records and pensions, as well as answering your questions.
Where to keep expensive jewellery – August 29th, 2019
With all the burglaries in Kerry in recent weeks, one listener says she’s worried about keeping her expensive jewellery at home. Is there anything...