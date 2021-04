All sports have been affected by the pandemic, but among the most affected has to be basketball. Irish national women’s coach James Weldon told us a few weeks ago it’s coming up on two years since a senior women’s side took to the court in a competitive fixture.

How do players manage the break? How do they deal with being out of competitive action for so long?

Aine McKenna, a Duagh native, is part of the national side and she spoke on Terrace Talk this evening