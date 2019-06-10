Nursing Homes Ireland on Concerns over Care of Some Residents – June 10th, 2019

Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There have been recent HIQA reports which have called into question the level of care being given to residents in nursing homes. He spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan.

