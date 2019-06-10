Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There have been recent HIQA reports which have called into question the level of care being given to residents in nursing homes. He spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan.
Street bowling causing disruptions to traffic in Tralee
Gardai have been receiving a number of complaints regarding illegal street bowling. Members of the public have been complaining about large groups of people bowling...
Community effort praised in litter survey
Community effort has been cited by judges as the reason for Killarney and Tralee's success in the most recent IBAL (Irish Business Aginst Litter)...
Rockall of importance to Kerry fishermen
Vessels from Kerry fish in Rockall despite its distance from the county.The contested island lies around 230 nautical miles northwest of Donegal and 240...
Killarney and Tralee Take a Bow for Tidiness – June 10th, 2019
The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey made uplifting reading for Killarney and Tralee. Killarney placed third nationally in the findings while Tralee jumped...
Nursing Homes Ireland on Concerns over Care of Some Residents – June 10th, 2019
Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There have been recent HIQA reports which...