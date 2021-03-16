Melanie Croce is executive director of the charity Seal Rescue Ireland
18 more deaths related to COVID-19; 5 new cases in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Seventeen of the deaths occurred this month...
Court told no major incidents in Killarney after number of men leave town
Killarney court has heard there have been no major incidents in the town since a number of men have resided outside the county.Four men...
Kerry traditions to be broadcast to millions in North America on St Patrick’s Day
Special St Patrick’s Day stories and traditions from here in Kerry will be broadcast to millions of people across North America tomorrow.Kerry hotelier Francis...
What Now for the Valentia Walrus? – March 16th, 2021
Should There be More UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Ireland? – March 16th, 2021
Jerry speaks to Clare TD Michael McNamara
30 Years On, The Fear Remains – March 16th, 2021
Adrienne Parsons wrote a powerful letter to the Irish Examiner this week about a terrifying experience she had in Tralee one night 30 years...