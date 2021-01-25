Why Not Retirement Villages in Ireland? – January 25th, 2021

Retirement villages are normally associated with Florida but why can’t we aspire to this type of housing for older people here? Pat O’Mahony is the author of Rethinking Housing Options for Senior Citizens: Retirement Villages in Every Irish Community.
Seven additional deaths and 1,372 new COVID-19 cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. All of these deaths occurred in January; the median...
Kerry politicians seek meeting with Minister for Justice to discuss relocating Tralee courthouse
Two Kerry politicians have written to Minister for Justice seeking a virtual meeting to urgently discuss proposals to relocate Tralee courthouse.Independent TD Michael Healy...
Kerry Gardaí warning of wide range of scams in operation
Gardaí in Kerry are warning the public to be vigilant as there are currently a wide range of scams in operation.Garda Shane Kelly says...
Harnessing Hydrogen for Island Communities – January 25th, 2021
Today Valentia Island Energy Consortium and four other island communities met Environment Minister Eamon Ryan. They’re seeking funding for their plan to generate renewable...
Delay to South Kerry Greenway Legal Challenges – January 25th, 2021
Last week, the High Court acceded to An Bord Pleanála’s request to delay hearing the two legal challenges to its granting of permission for...
