The Not-so-Ancient Way of Making Money from Adultery – February 9th, 2021

Last week, Jerry spoke to Kay Caball, author of ‘The Fall of the Fitzmaurices: The Demise of Kerry’s First Family, and to Tralee-born journalist Clodagh Finn who wrote a rave review of the book in the Irish Examiner, likening the aristocratic family’s scandalous behaviour to the plotlines in the hit Netflix period drama, Bridgerton. In the 18th century, Francis Fitzmaurice, the third Earl of Kerry, was sued for criminal conversation – a euphemism for adultery – by his husband’s lover.

But did you know that criminal conversation was on our law books until the 1980s? Chairperson of the Kerry Law Society, John Galvin, and producer Treasa Murphy have been looking at its provenance.