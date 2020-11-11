There was a huge response to a listener’s letter that Jerry read yesterday. On foot of that, he speaks to Mairéad Hanlon, activities co-ordinator for older people in North Kerry with Ard Chúram Day Care Service and Centre.
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry
362 new cases of COVID-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.This brings to 66,247 the number of cases in...
Number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry reducing due to the public’s efforts
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry is reducing, thanks to the efforts being made by the public.That’s according to acting Director of Public...
22 patients on trolleys in UHK
22 patients were waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.The same number of patients were awaiting admission yesterday, according to the Irish Nurses...
A Problem Shared – November 11th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners' dilemmas.
My Life as a Druid – November 11th, 2020
Jan Tetteroo has helped a Cork farmer who believes a run of bad luck can be attributed to the toppling of a standing stone...
Combatting Elder Abuse – November 11th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Patricia Rickard Clarke who is the chairperson of Safeguarding Ireland.