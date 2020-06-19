The joint chairman of the Ballylongford, Tarbert and Kilcolgan Development Group is Noel Lynch
Number of official COVID-19 cases in Kerry has risen by one
The number of official COVID-19 cases in Kerry has risen by one to 309.That’s according to data released this evening by the National Public...
Further 1,000 Kerry employees stop COVID-19 welfare payment
A further 1,000 Kerry employees have stopped their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.There are still just under 20,000 in the county availing of COVID-19 welfare payments...
15 water schemes in Kerry in drought or near drought
15 water schemes in Kerry are in drought or at near drought stage.That's according to Irish Water.A nationwide hosepipe ban, which was imposed last...
North Kerry Reaction to LNG Decision – June 17th, 2020
In Business – June 18th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to James and John Murphy of Portmagee Whiskey on the SuperValu Food Academy and their sustainability efforts; Darren Hanlon...