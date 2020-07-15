Noel Keane of the Croí Restaurant in Tralee spoke to Jerry about their policy not to admit potential customers if they’ve been abroad and haven’t quarantined.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the Republic, two new cases in Kerry
There have been 2 new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 14 new...
COVID-19 sees Kerry’s Live Register jump by over a fifth in a year
Kerry’s Live Register has jumped by over a fifth in a year.That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office, which shows the impact...
Free parking in Killarney car park two days a week
There's to be free parking in a Killarney car park two days a week this summer.Parking charges have been suspended on Thursdays and Fridays...
No Quarantine, No Service – July 15th, 2020
Noel Keane of the Croí Restaurant in Tralee spoke to Jerry about their policy not to admit potential customers if they’ve been abroad and...
Minister Norma Foley on FF Colleague’s Cabinet Sacking – July 15th, 2020
The Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD spoke to Jerry about her party leader Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s decision to sack Barry Cowen...